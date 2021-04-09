Ajith Mannapperuma sworn in as Member of Parliament

Former State Minister Ajith Mannapperuma today (April 09) took oaths as a Member of Parliament.

He was sworn in before Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena following the commencement of the parliamentary proceedings this morning.

The Extraordinary Gazette notification announcing the appointment of Mannapperuma to the parliamentary seat vacated by Ranjan Ramanayake, was published last night (April 08).

The Secretary-General of Parliament had informed the Election Commission, under Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, that a vacancy has occurred in the membership of the Ninth Parliament by reason of Mr. Ranjan Ramanayake ceasing to be a Member of Parliament.

“The Returning Officer, for the electoral district which returned the said member was directed by the Election Commission under Section 64(1) of the aforesaid Act to fill this vacancy as provided for under paragraph 13(b) of Article 99 of the Constitution,” the gazette notification read.

The Returning Officer gad made a return to the effect that Mr. A. Ajith Kumara Mannapperuma was declared elected as a Member of Parliament for the said electoral district.

The Elections Commission on Thursday said the former State Minister’s name will be gazetted to fill the parliamentary seat vacated by Ranjan Ramanayake, who is currently serving four-year rigorous imprisonment over contempt of court.

Mannapperuma contested the 2020 general election from Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and came in fifth among the SJB contestants from Gampaha District, securing a total of 47,212 preferential votes.