Wanted drug dealer arrested while hiding inside bunker

A wanted drug dealer linked to the notorious Sri Lankan underworld figure ‘Angoda Lokka’ has been taken into custody in the area of Mulleriyawa.

The suspect, who was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF), was identified as Sarath Kumara alias ‘Cheety.’

According to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, the arrestee had been the mentor of ‘Angoda Lokka’ who is suspected to have died in India.

Further, he had been wanted by the police over the discovery of 112 kg of heroin from Weligama area in November last year.

The suspect was taken into custody while hiding in a bunker at his house, the police spokesperson added.

He has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.