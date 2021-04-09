Tangalle Sudda wanted over 12 murders arrested by STF

The organised crime prevention unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two suspects including a notorious underworld figure by the name of ‘Tangalle Sudda,’ who is wanted in connection with multiple murders, as during a raid carried out in the Negombo area.

Lokuge Lasantha Pradeepan, alias ‘Tangale Sudda’, is a member of an organized criminal gang and is reportedly wanted in connection with 12 separate incidents of murder including the murder of Amila Prasanna Hettihewa alias ‘Sunshine Sudda’ in Mirissa last year.

The other suspect arrested along with ‘Tangalle Sudda’ has been identified as a 41-year-old man who had provided the suspect with lodging.