2021 A/L, O/L and Grade 5 Scholarship exams postponed

G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination for the year 2021, which was scheduled for August, has been postponed to October, says the Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris.

Accordingly, the examination is set to take place between October 04 and 30.

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination was meanwhile put off to the 3rd of October, the Education Minister said further.

Further, the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination has been pushed to the final week of January 2022.

The announcement was made during a press briefing held at the Education Ministry today (April 09).