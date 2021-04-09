Mrs. World 2020 Caroline Jurie relinquishes crown

Reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie, who was involved in a controversy at the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, says she will relinquish the crown.

Jurie and model Chula Padmendra were arrested by the Cinnamon Gardens Police over the melee at the beauty pageant, but they were later released on bail.

The Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 National Pageant held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre on April 04 came to a chaotic conclusion as the contestant initially crowned as Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 was de-crowned by the reigning Mrs. World claiming that the winning contestant was not eligible to hold the title.

Pushpika de Silva was crowned as the new Mrs. Sri Lanka at the pageant only for the crown to be snatched from her and passed on to the first runner-up over allegations of divorce.

She had later lodged a complaint with the Police that she had to be hospitalized for head injuries from her crown being ripped off.

On Monday (April 05), it was announced that Pushpika de Silva would retain her title as Mrs. Sri Lanka for the year 2021.

The following day, Pushpika de Silva addressed the claims concerning her marital status during a press briefing held in Colombo and stressed that she is not a divorcee.

Meanwhile, Mrs. World Inc, issuing a statement, expressed their regret regarding the behaviour of their current titleholder, Caroline Jurie, and stated that action will be taken on her based on an assessment of the incident at the pageant.