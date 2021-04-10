Low-income families to receive Rs. 5,000 allowance for festive season

April 10, 2021   12:20 pm

Steps have been taken to provide a cash allowance of Rs. 5,000 to Samurdhi recipients and low-income families, says State Minister of Samurdhi, Household Economy, Micro Finance, Self-Employment and Business Development Shehan Semasinghe.

The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Samurdhi officers have been instructed to take necessary measures to hand over the cash allowance to relevant families prior to the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

