70-year-old arrested with over 1kg of Ice

An individual who was in possession of crystal methamphetamine – also known as ‘Ice’ – has been taken into custody in the area of Maligawatte.

The arrest was made by the officers of Colombo Central crimes prevention division, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Accordingly, 1.25 kg of crystal methamphetamine has been seized by the investigating officers.

The suspect was identified as a 70-year-old resident of Maligawatte area.