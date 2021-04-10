70-year-old arrested with over 1kg of Ice

April 10, 2021   01:53 pm

An individual who was in possession of crystal methamphetamine – also known as ‘Ice’ – has been taken into custody in the area of Maligawatte.

The arrest was made by the officers of Colombo Central crimes prevention division, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Accordingly, 1.25 kg of crystal methamphetamine has been seized by the investigating officers.

The suspect was identified as a 70-year-old resident of Maligawatte area. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories