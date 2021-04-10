Man pronounced dead regains consciousness at hospital morgue

A man, who was pronounced dead by a doctor, has regained consciousness after being sent to the hospital’s morgue.

Reportedly, he is currently receiving treatment at the Negombo District General Hospital.

The 45-year-old from Dulganpitiya, who was admitted to the hospital on Friday (April 09), was pronounced dead by a doctor assigned to the Outpatient Department (OPD).

Accordingly, the man had been transferred to the hospital’s morgue.

However, he had regained consciousness after his family members and relatives arrived at the morgue.

The man was then moved to a ward on the 4th floor of the hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary medical tests have revealed that the patient had fallen into a coma due to low blood sugar.

According to reports, the director of Negombo District General Hospital has launched an investigation into the incident.