Coronavirus figures up by 160 new infections

A total of 160 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (April 10) as the confirmed cases count reached 94,724.

Fifty-one of them have been identified from the prison cluster, the Department of Government Information said.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count recorded in the country is currently at 91,456.

According to statistics, 2,673 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 595 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.