Coronavirus figures up by 160 new infections

Coronavirus figures up by 160 new infections

April 10, 2021   06:02 pm

A total of 160 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (April 10) as the confirmed cases count reached 94,724.

Fifty-one of them have been identified from the prison cluster, the Department of Government Information said.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count recorded in the country is currently at 91,456.

According to statistics, 2,673 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 595 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories