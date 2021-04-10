Public urged to strictly follow health guidelines during festive season

April 10, 2021   06:43 pm

Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva has urged the members of public to strictly adhere to the health guidelines during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations.

He specifically appealed to them to wear face masks properly to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena says lockdowns or travel restrictions will not be imposed during the festive season.

However, the members of public are expected to follow the relevant health guidelines properly amidst the Avurudu celebrations, he noted.

Dr. Gunawardena made these remarks speaking to the media following an event held in Colombo this morning (April 10).

