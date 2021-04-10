Sajith plans to launch national program to provide free sanitary products

Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa says a national program to provide sanitary products to women free of charge is expected to be launched through Samagi Vanitha Balawegaya.

His remarks came during a press briefing on Friday (April 09). The awarding ceremony of an art competition organized by Samagi Vanitha Balawegaya in view of the Women’s Day was held at the Office of the Opposition Leader.

Premadasa noted that there is little to no discussion on period poverty in the society and that a robust practical solution for this must be sought.

Those who were against the SJB’s pledge to provide free sanitary products to women and schoolgirls in the country have now acknowledged its importance, however, they have not been able to kick off the initiative, he said further.

Opposition Leader stressed that they will shoulder the task of making this initiative a national program through Samagi Vanitha Balawegaya.