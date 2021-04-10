Another COVID-19 death in Sri Lanka

Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another COVID-related death in Sri Lanka on Saturday (April 10).

This brings the total number of COVID deaths reported in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 596.

The deceased was identified as a 56-year-old man from Udahethenna. He was tested positive for the virus while he was undergoing treatment at the Nawalapitiya District General Hospital.

He was then transferred to the Theldeniya Base Hospital where he passed away on Saturday.

The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia, the Government Information Department said.