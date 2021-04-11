COVID: 284 new infections registered on Saturday

Ministry of Health on Saturday (April 10) confirmed 124 more new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 284.

Among the newly-identified coronavirus patients are 16 individuals who arrived in Sri Lanka from overseas and 54 from the prison cluster, the Department of Government Information said.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 94,848.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,796 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Total recoveries from the virus infection have reached 90,708 while the death toll stands at 596.