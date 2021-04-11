Heavy falls of 100 mm expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island in the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-western, and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, and Polonnaruwa districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Western provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05th to the 14th of April this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (11), are Helambewa, Madurupitigama, Rotawewa, Kahatagasdogiliya, Gantalawa, Nalam Vaaykal, and Uppural at about 12:11 noon.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, and Hambantota. Winds will be south-easterly to easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.