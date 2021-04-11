Man arrested in Wattala with drugs and cash

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested an individual at Wattala along with drugs and money made through drug racketeering.

According to Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, the arrest has been made in a raid carried out at the Station Road in Wattala.

Reportedly, 101 grams of heroin and 113 grams of Ice (Methamphetamine) have been found on the suspect.

In addition, cash worth over Rs 1 million, believed to be made from drug racketing, has also been seized from the suspect.

The arrestee is a 34-year-old male resident of the Wattala area.

A 7-day detention order has been obtained on the suspect after being produced at the Wattala Magistrate’s Court, DIG Ajith Rohana said.