Dr. Wasantha Dissanayake passes away

Dr. Wasantha Dissanayake, the Director of the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama, has passed away early this morning (April 11).

Prior to his death, he had been receiving treatment at the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital for a period of the week over an illness, according to a hospital spokesman.

Dr. Dissanayake had been 58 years in age at the time of passing.

Dr. Wasantha Dissanayake served as the Director of the Apeksha Hospital for cancer patients for a long period and contributed immensely towards the development of the hospital.

He had also pioneered in buying a PET scan machine for the hospital which helps early detection of cancers.

Details of the final rites of Dr. Dissanayake will be notified later, his family stated.