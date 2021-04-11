India finalizes air bubble pact with Sri Lanka

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry stated that Sri Lanka has established a bilateral air bubble arrangement with India for the operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries, foreign media reported.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other’s territories under restrictive conditions stipulated by the respective countries.

“India has finalized an air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka, making it the sixth such arrangement in SAARC region and the 28th in total,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Twitter.

“Eligible passengers will be able to travel between the two countries in the near future,” it stated.

