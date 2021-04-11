Police warns against drug-alcohol parties during festive season

Police warns against drug-alcohol parties during festive season

April 11, 2021   03:16 pm

Sri Lanka Police have received reports of various parties and events being planned over the internet, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The police have taken steps to launch a special public awareness campaign on health guidelines, he added.

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a special circular has been issued informing all police officers in this regard.

“We have received information that various parties involving alcohol and drugs are being organized for the day of the New Year or the day following via the internet. The police are constantly on the lookout for them. The police will take action on any drug racketeering activity”, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories