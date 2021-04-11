Police warns against drug-alcohol parties during festive season

Sri Lanka Police have received reports of various parties and events being planned over the internet, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The police have taken steps to launch a special public awareness campaign on health guidelines, he added.

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a special circular has been issued informing all police officers in this regard.

“We have received information that various parties involving alcohol and drugs are being organized for the day of the New Year or the day following via the internet. The police are constantly on the lookout for them. The police will take action on any drug racketeering activity”, he said.