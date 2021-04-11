Investigation launched into video clip of unsafe driving on expressway

April 11, 2021   05:30 pm

A video clip of unsafe driving on the Southern Expressway is currently circulating on social media.

The video depicts several youths who had climbed halfway out through the windows of a car traveling on the expressway.

The incident had been video recorded by another vehicle traveling on the expressway on the section between Kadawatha and Matara.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that Sri Lanka Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

It has been revealed that the car in question belongs to a resident of Kandy.

The Ministry of Highways stated that they too had received a complaint regarding the aforementioned incident.

The Minister of Highways has made a request to the relevant authorities seeking enforcement of the law against the relevant youths and the owner of the car.

