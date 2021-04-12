925 arrests during special police operation in Western Province
April 12, 2021 08:34 am
Sri Lanka Police has reportedly arrested a total of 925 individuals during a special police operation carried out in the Western Province.
The arrestees include 40 suspects connected to various crimes, 306 persons with pending arrest warrants, and another 518 suspects over various offences.
The police operation had been executed on the instructions of the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon while the arrested suspects are to be produced before courts.