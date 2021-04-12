Office trains cancelled on April 13, 14

April 12, 2021   11:51 am

The Department of Railways has taken steps to cancel nearly 30 commuter trains, including office trains, during the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

Accordingly, the trains will not be in operation on the 13th and 14th of April, the Railway Department said.

However, special passenger trains will be operated as usual for those traveling to their homes and those returning to Colombo for the festive season, the Department said.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama stated that a special bus service will be in operation during the New Year season for the public traveling to their homes out of Colombo.

