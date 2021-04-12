PNB officers arrested over drug trafficking further remanded

The 20 suspects including the 16 officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), who were arrested in connection with a drug racket, have been further remanded.

They were produced before the Colombo Magistrate earlier today (April 12).

Accordingly, the suspects were again placed under remand custody until the 19th of April.

The suspects were taken into custody last year over their alleged links to a racket through which drugs seized by the PNB were sold to drug traffickers.