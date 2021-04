Visitation of prison inmates has been restricted during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season, Spokesperson of Prisons, Commissioner Chandana Ekanayake said.

One inmate will be able to receive only two persons per month, he stated.

Accordingly, the monthly opportunity will be given for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year this time, he added.

However, crowds of visitors cannot come and visit the detainees, Ekanayake said.