PNB seizes 100 kg of Ice in Sapugaskanda

Five individuals have been arrested with 100 kilograms of Ice (Methamphetamine), Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The arrest has been made by the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Rathgahawatta area in Sapugaskanda.

On Saturday (April 10), the PNB arrested an individual at Ja-Ela with 100 g of Ice and 100 g of heroin in his possession.

Further investigations into the incident had led to the arrest of six more suspects yesterday (April 11) along with 13 kg of Ice.

Following the interrogation of the arrestees, another raid had been carried out in Sapugaskanda where the PNB had recovered 100 kg of Ice, today (April 12).

Another five individuals have been arrested in connection, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He added that the arrested suspects and recovered drugs are currently being brought to the PNB headquarters.