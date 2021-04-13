Additional buses, trains up and running during festive season

Transport services will be in place for people to return to Colombo from their hometowns following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations, says the State Minister Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments Dilum Amunugama.

The move will accordingly come into effect from Thursday (April 15).

A total of 30,000 extra buses have already been deployed to provide services to the general public, the state minister said further.

The buses departing from Colombo are expected to make their return trips starting from April 15, and as a result, there could be a shortage of buses on the 14th, State Minister Amunugama added.

In the meantime, the Department of Railways said 21 additional trains have been up and running from the 9th of April in view of the festive season.

The relevant train schedule is as follows: