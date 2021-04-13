Four new COVID-related deaths were confirmed in Sri Lanka on Monday (April 12), says the Director-General of Health Services.

Following the new development, the country’s death toll has climbed to 602, according to the Department of Government Information.

The details of the victims are as follows:

01. A 76-year-old man from Maharagama area: He was transferred from Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) after testing positive for the virus. He died on April 11 due to COVID pneumonia, high blood pressure and heart attack.

02. A 71-year-old woman from Akuressa area: She was tested positive for novel coronavirus while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo. She was then moved to NIID where she died on April 12. The cause of death was recorded as shock from blood poisoning, acute kidney disease, chronic diabetes, Hyperthyroidism, high blood cholesterol level and Bronchial asthma.

03. A 74-year-old woman from Narahenpita: She was transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the virus. She passed away on April 12 due to COVID infection, chronic lung disease and blood poisoning.

04. A 45-year-old man from Galle area: He died on April 11, after being transferred from Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama to the NIID. The cause of death was recorded as COVID infection, haemorrhage and leukemia.