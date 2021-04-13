Restaurant Owners Association chairman arrested

Chairman of the Restaurant Owners’ Association Asela Sampath has been arrested by the Fort Police on an open warrant issued by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

According to the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, Asela Sampath was taken into custody for disrupting the duties of officials of the Consumer Affairs Authority located at Vauxhall Street in Colombo.

The arrestee is expected to be produced before Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

The Slave Island Police is conducting further investigations into the matter, DIG Rohana said further.