Advisory issued for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology today (April 13) issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning.

Accordingly, parts of Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western and Northern provinces and Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts are likely to be affected by the adverse weather condition.

Further, heavy showers can be expected at some places in these areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.