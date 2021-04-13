Daily COVID infections on Tuesday hits 185

April 13, 2021   10:41 pm

Sri Lanka has confirmed 32 more new cases of the COVID-19 on Tuesday (April 13), as the daily cases count reached 185.

Ten of the latest positive cases have been identified from the prison cluster, the Department of Government Information said.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 95,579.

Total recoveries from the virus infection have reached 91,926 while the death toll stands at 602.

