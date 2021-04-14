Asela Sampath remanded until April 19

April 14, 2021   02:38 pm

National Organizer of the Restaurant Owners’ Association Asela Sampath has been remanded until the 19th of April.

He was arrested on Tuesday (April 13) on an open warrant issued by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

According to reports, he was taken into custody for disrupting the duties of officials of the Consumer Affairs Authority located at Vauxhall Street in Colombo.

The Slave Island Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.

