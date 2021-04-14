India has beefed up security in Tamil Nadu after Sri Lanka moved to proscribe 11 extremist groups including Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Thereby, security has been intensified at airports with international arrivals and those in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu following an alert on the possible infiltration of religious fundamentalists from Sri Lanka, according to The Hindu.

The threat was perceived immediately after Sri Lanka initiated the process of banning the relevant groups, the newspaper report read further.

Reportedly, Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy has stated that proscribing 11 terror outfits in the island nation could have repercussions in India – more specifically in Tamil Nadu.

Sri Lanka’s Attorney General Dappula de Livera, on April 07, authorized the proscription of 11 Islamic organizations linked to extremist activities.

Subsequently, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa published an extraordinary gazette notification on Tuesday (April 13) outlawing the relevant groups; United Thowheedh Jamma’ath (UTJ), Ceylon Thowheedh Jamma’ath (CTJ), Sri Lanka Thowheedh Jamma’ath (SLTJ), All Ceylon Thowheedh Jamma’ath (ACTJ), Jamiyathul Ansaari Sunnathul Mohomadiya (JASM), Dharul Adhar, Sri Lanka Islamic Student Movement (SLISM), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Al-Qaeda, Save the Pearls alias Save the Pearl Society and Super Muslim.

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police has pointed out that the likely asylum of most cadre of these outlawed groups was Tamil Nadu, considering its geographical proximity and willing patronage.

He also pointed out the likelihood of illegal immigration of religious fundamentalists from Sri Lanka by air or sea, adding that fishing boats could also ferry extremists across the Bay of Bengal.

While local sympathisers might facilitate logistics for their travel, the extremists, after finding shelter in the State, might continue to indulge in nefarious activities against Sri Lanka from Indian soil, The Hindu quoted Mr. Tripathy.

The Tamil Nadu DGP has instructed senior police officers to step up the intelligence machinery and intensify surveillance across the State to prevent religious fundamentalists from setting up base in Tamil Nadu.

-with inputs from The Hindu