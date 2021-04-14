Uptick in COVID cases as 99 more test positive

Sri Lanka saw an uptick in COVID infections today (April 14) as 99 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Thereby, the country’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases tally has reached 95,719 while the recoveries total stands at 92,151.

According to statistics, 2,966 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 602 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.