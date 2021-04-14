Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers & severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning in parts of Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western and Northern provinces as well as in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts.

In addition, heavy showers can be expected at some places in these areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said further.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.