Two new COVID deaths in recorded Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has confirmed two more COVID-related deaths on Wednesday (April 14), according to the Director-General of Health Services.

Following the new development, the country’s death toll from the pandemic outbreak has reached 604.

One of the victims was identified as a 63-year-old man from Hiriwadunna area. He passed away on April 14 while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital. The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia and acute kidney disease.

In the meantime, an 83-year-old man from Karaveddi area also died on April 14. He had been transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus while at Point Pedro Base Hospital. COVID infections and blood poisoning have been recorded as the cause of death.