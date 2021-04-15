Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm expected in five provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.



The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-easterly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.