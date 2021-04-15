Ten deaths from 121 motor accidents on Avurudu Day

A total of fourteen individuals have died on the day of Sinhala and Tamil New Year (April 14) due to fatal motor accidents, says the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Ten of these fatalities have been caused by the collisions which took place on Wednesday, he added.

As per reports, 12 accidents in total had taken place on expressways while 109 accidents were reported from elsewhere.

Speaking further, DIG Rohana said 74 persons have sustained injuries in 121 accidents recorded on Tuesday. A total of 53 motorcycles and 30 three-wheelers were involved in most of these crashes.

DIG Rohana revealed that 758 drunk drivers were taken into custody within the last 24 hours. The police are proceeding with the special operation to apprehend drivers under the influence of alcohol, he noted.

Meanwhile, health authorities pointed out an increase in the motor accidents reported during the festive season in April in comparison to the previous year.

According to a spokesperson of Colombo National Hospital, 120 accidents in total were recorded on April 14 this year, while only 101 accidents were reported on both April 13 and 14 last year.

Fifteen persons have sustained injuries in accidents caused by fireworks.