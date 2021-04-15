Special transport plan for public to return from hometowns

Special transport plan for public to return from hometowns

April 15, 2021   12:23 pm

A special transport plan will be in place from today (April 15) for the public to return from their hometowns after their visits.

State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama said that the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private sector buses will be deployed for this service.
 
Reportedly, buses have also been deployed on the expressways.

Meanwhile, although no special trains have been deployed, trains will run as normal from today, State Minister Amunugama said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories