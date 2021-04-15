Special transport plan for public to return from hometowns

A special transport plan will be in place from today (April 15) for the public to return from their hometowns after their visits.

State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama said that the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private sector buses will be deployed for this service.



Reportedly, buses have also been deployed on the expressways.

Meanwhile, although no special trains have been deployed, trains will run as normal from today, State Minister Amunugama said.