Distributing Rs. 5,000 allowance resumes today

Distributing the cash allowance of Rs. 5,000 for identified low-income families and Samurdhi recipients is resuming today (April 15).

Director-General of Samurdhi Development Authority Bandula Thilakasiri said handing over the allowance was halted temporarily on April 14 for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

According to reports, nearly, 1.8 million families have already received the allowance.

An estimated number of 2.8 million families are expected to benefit from this program, which commenced on April 12.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Samurdhi, Household Economy, Micro Finance, Self-Employment and Business Development Shehan Semasinghe said low-income families who are on Ramadan fasting will also receive the said cash allowance.