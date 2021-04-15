Met. Dept. issues severe lightning warning

The Department of Meteorology today (April 15) issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning.

The Department warns of thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Northern, Eastern, North-central, and Central provinces, and in Badulla district.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas, the Meteorology Department stated.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Department of Meteorology advises that people should:

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations, and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

- Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

- Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors, and boats, etc.

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

- Contact the local disaster management authorities for emergency assistance