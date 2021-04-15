Five-member bench to hear petition against Port City Economic Commission Bill

A five-member Supreme Court judge bench has been appointed to hear the petition filed against the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

Chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the bench consists of Supreme Court Judges Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Murdu Fernando and Janak de Silva.

The petition, filed by Chairman of the Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) Engineer Kapila Renuka Perera, is expected to be taken up for hearing on the 19th of April.

In his petition, he stressed that certain clauses of the relevant Bill have violated the country’s Constitution.

He sought an order ruling that the clauses in the Bill must be passed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament and a referendum.