Four new COVID-19 deaths reported

Four new COVID-related deaths were confirmed in Sri Lanka on Monday (April 15), says the Director-General of Health Services.

Following the new development, the country’s death toll has climbed to 608, according to the Department of Government Information.

1. The deceased is a 62-year-old male resident in Pannipitiya. He was transferred from Colombo South Teaching Hospital to Base Hospital Mulleriyawa where he died on 12.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid 19 infection with hepatorenal failure.

2. The deceased is a 72-year-old female resident in Ellakkala. She was diagnosed as infected with the Covid-19 virus at Base Hospital Wathupitiwala and transferred to Base Hospital Minuwangoda where she died on 14.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid-19 pneumonia.

3. The deceased is a 78-year-old male resident in Kapuliyadda. He was transferred from District Hospital Marassana to National Hospital Kandy where he died on 15.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Covid-19 pneumonia, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

4. The deceased is a 34-year-old male resident in Deniyaya. He was diagnosed as infected with Covid-19 at Apeksha Hospital Maharagama and transferred to IDH Hospital where he died on 14.04.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as Leukemia and Covid-19 pneumonia.