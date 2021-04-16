Coronavirus: Daily cases count on Thursday hits 167

Coronavirus: Daily cases count on Thursday hits 167

April 16, 2021   02:02 am

Ministry of Health on Friday (April 15) confirmed 40 more new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 167.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 95,949.

Meanwhile, the country’s recovery count is at 92,308 while 3,033 are receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has so far witnessed a total of 608 deaths due to the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories