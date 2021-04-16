Coronavirus: Daily cases count on Thursday hits 167

Ministry of Health on Friday (April 15) confirmed 40 more new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 167.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 95,949.

Meanwhile, the country’s recovery count is at 92,308 while 3,033 are receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has so far witnessed a total of 608 deaths due to the pandemic.