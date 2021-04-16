Rainfall above 75 mm possible in three provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm ca be expected at some places in Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts.

A few showers can be expected in Western and Southern coastal areas in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.