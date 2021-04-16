NBRO issues landslide warning for three districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings for three districts – Kegalle, Matale and Kandy.

• Kandy District – Udunuwara, Delthota, Gangawata Korale, Yatinuwara, Thumpane, Ududumbara, Doluwa, Medadumbara and Pathadumbara Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

• Kegalle District – Mawanella and Aranayaka Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

• Matale District – Ambanganga Korale and Rattota Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology stated that showers or thundershowers can be expected in most parts of the island in the evening or at night.

Further, fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm is expected in some areas in Eastern, Central and Uva provinces as well as Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts.