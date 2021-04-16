STF opens fire at Cab defying orders at checkpoint in Point Pedro

Two persons have sustained injuries after the Police Special Task Force (STF) officers opened fire at a Cab that defied the orders to stop at a checkpoint in Point Pedro in Jaffna.

According to the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, the incident took place at around 7.30 am today (April 16).

The relevant checkpoint had been set up by the STF officers to protect a natural sand deposit from illegal sand miners in the area.

This morning, the STF officers at the checkpoint had signaled a Cab speeding towards them to stop, however, the driver had failed to obey the orders, the Police Spokesperson said.

As per the statements obtained from the STF officers at the scene, the driver had then attempted to run over them.

As a result, the STF officers were compelled to use force in terms of the provisions of the Penal Code, DIG Rohana added.

The Cab in question has since fled the scene, the Police Spokesperson said further.

It was later revealed that two persons who had sustained gunshot wounds were receiving treatment at the Point Pedro Hospital.

The police suspect that the two individuals in question werhad been onboard the Cab involved in the incident.

Point Pedro Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.