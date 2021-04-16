Thirty deaths from road accidents within 48 hours

Thirty persons have died in road accidents which took place within the past 48 hours, says Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

Eight of these fatalities were caused by vehicle collisions that happened yesterday (April 15). Meanwhile, 14 persons died in road accidents reported on the day of Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

According to DIG Rohana, 12 of the deceased have been identified as motorcyclists.



The police spokesperson noted that Sri Lanka records the highest number of motor accidents on April 14 and 15.

Speaking further, he said Sri Lanka Police is carrying out a special operation to apprehend drunk drivers during the festive season.

Breathalyzers are being used by traffic police officers to determine if motorists are driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

As per provisions of the Motor Traffic Act, if anyone refuses to undergo the breath test, it is assumed they are under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, the police spokesperson said adding that legal action can be sought against such persons.

If found guilty of drunk driving, the driving licences can be cancelled or suspended and the court can impose a fine of Rs 25,000 along with six-month imprisonment, DIG Rohana explained.