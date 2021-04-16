Met. Dept. issues advisory for thundershowers and severe lightning

Met. Dept. issues advisory for thundershowers and severe lightning

April 16, 2021   04:50 pm

The Department of Meteorology says thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are possible in several places in North-central, Central and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya district.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department has urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories