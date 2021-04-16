Met. Dept. issues advisory for thundershowers and severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology says thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are possible in several places in North-central, Central and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya district.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department has urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.