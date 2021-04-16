Cab that defied STF orders at checkpoint in Point Pedro discovered

The Cab that defied Special Task Force (STF) orders to stop at a checkpoint in Point Pedro has been discovered from the Nelliaddy-Thunnalai area, the Police said.

Reportedly, two passengers who were in the back seat had sustained gunshot wounds as the STF officers opened fire at the speeding vehicle.

The relevant checkpoint had been set up by the STF officers to protect a natural sand deposit from illegal sand miners in the area.

At around 7.30 am this morning, the STF officers at the checkpoint had signaled a Cab speeding towards them to stop, however, the driver had failed to obey the orders, the Police Spokesperson said.

As per the statements obtained from the STF officers at the scene, they had immediately moved to drag nail boards on to the road in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver had then tried to run them over.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said the STF officers were compelled to use force in terms of the provisions of the Penal Code.

The vehicle had fled the scene following its stunt driving and it was later revealed that two persons who had sustained gunshot wounds had been admitted to the Point Pedro Hospital for treatment.

The police are continuing with their probes to apprehend the driver and the other passengers who were in the Cab at the time of the incident.

The individuals in question are suspected to have been engaged in illegal sand mining in Vallipuram area.