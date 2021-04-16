National program to be launched to distribute 1 million Moringa plants

National program to be launched to distribute 1 million Moringa plants

April 16, 2021   07:21 pm

The national program titled ‘Jeeva Thuru Udanaya,’ organized by the State Ministry of Agriculture to make the general public aware of the nutritional and economic value of the Moringa (drumstick) tree, is expected to kick off tomorrow (April 17).

Manusath Derana, the CSR initiative of TV Derana, will join hands with this program to distribute a total of 1 million Moringa plants.

Speaking to Ada Derana ‘BIG FOCUS’ earlier today, State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa’s Private Secretary Sanjeewa Wijekoon said the initiative will be implemented at 2,5000 temples across all districts.

Chairman of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya meanwhile pointed out that the drumstick plant was used to reinstate the undernourished regions in the world.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories