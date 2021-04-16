National program to be launched to distribute 1 million Moringa plants

The national program titled ‘Jeeva Thuru Udanaya,’ organized by the State Ministry of Agriculture to make the general public aware of the nutritional and economic value of the Moringa (drumstick) tree, is expected to kick off tomorrow (April 17).

Manusath Derana, the CSR initiative of TV Derana, will join hands with this program to distribute a total of 1 million Moringa plants.

Speaking to Ada Derana ‘BIG FOCUS’ earlier today, State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa’s Private Secretary Sanjeewa Wijekoon said the initiative will be implemented at 2,5000 temples across all districts.

Chairman of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya meanwhile pointed out that the drumstick plant was used to reinstate the undernourished regions in the world.