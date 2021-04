The Ministry of Health reports that another 30 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the tally of fresh cases detected within the day to 159.

All new cases are close contacts of Covid patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters has increased to 90,852.

The death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka currently stands at 615.